Tu manques d’inspi pour décorer ton île Animal Crossing ? Voici des idées !

My pool area is my new favorite. 😭 The beach ball was given to me as a gift and it bounces up and down when you touch it. Second photo: a little more finishing touches around town. I created little stepping stone paths in places I cut through but didn't want to add an actual paved pathway. I love the look of it. I also got that arrow signpost recipe also seen in the second photo. You can customize them with different symbols of island landmarks: owl= museum, plane= airport, etc. They're so cute!