9 comptes Insta à suivre pendant le confinement, du lol et des lives

This is what all the team worked on day and night… here it is, our weekly live classes. Every day, you will find a live class lead by a professional, and every week we will be there for you. Same time, same day, so we can all keep a healthy routine during this quarantine. More than we are stronger together #lasemaineparisathome yes, but we will use it to learn something new, everyday, together. Yoga, barre class, cooking, make up, hair, meditation. Everyone is welcomed ❤️ Join us 🙌🏼 share it to your friends and family, anyone who feels lonely, feels anxious, anyone who wants to escape once a day from reality. From all La Semaine Paris we love you, stay strong ! STRONGER TOGETHER ❤️