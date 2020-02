La triste raison pour laquelle Jameela Jamil fait son coming-out

View this post on Instagram

RG @jameelajamilofficial – I’m on the cover of @stylistmagazine and I was given the great privilege of guest editing the magazine. It’s full of my feelings on the toxicity of the manipulative diet industry and how it sets us up for “failure” and how it breeds devastating fat-phobia… it’s also about the difficult conversations we need to have about our society. The issue is full of amazing women, from many different backgrounds telling brilliant and important stories. I love this issue SO much; it’s one of my Favourite things I’ve ever worked on. I hope you love it too. This issue is in honour of my @i_weigh community. Jam x